Top 10 new experiences in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is beginning to look like its old self again as the capacity limits increased to 80%
on 1 May. There is also the anticipation of Las Vegas going to 100% capacity on 1 June. I couldn’t be more excited to head out there later this week
and enjoy the 90 degree weather and leave behind for a week the 50/60 degree weather I’ve been sitting in here in Boston. There is a ton of stuff to take in and experience in Sin City, but now there is even more to enjoy for visitors.
Here are 10 items that are new to Sin City.10. New residencies
Entertainment is back in Las Vegas and several performers have announced new residencies on The Strip.
Usher is planning on launching his residency
at Caesars Palace
on 16 July. As of now, he has a total of 18 nights where he will be at The Colosseum.
Heading to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
this October, Billy Idol is scheduled for a limited residency
during the third and fourth weekend of October at The Chelsea.
Starting on the Fourth of July weekend, Bruno Mars is set to hit Park Theater at Park MGM
. There are four additional performances
scheduled for Mars after that weekend.9. Bobby’s Burgers at Caesars Palace
On 26 April, Chef Bobby Flay opened Bobby’s Burgers, his “twist on a fast-casual, American eatery,” inside the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace.
“I am thrilled to launch Bobby’s Burgers at Caesars Palace, our longtime, loyal partner,” said Flay. “Bobby’s Burgers is my new, fresh and fun approach to the world of burgers, fries and shakes – the quintessential American fast-casual meal.”
The menu at the new Caesars Palace location features Flay’s original recipes including signature burgers, fries with delicious sauces and creamy milkshakes.
Those looking for burgers with unique flavors can indulge in the Crunchburger, topped with cheese and chips; the Nacho Burger, made with queso, tomato salsa and pickled jalapenos; or the BBQ Smokehouse Burger with bacon, crispy onion, chipotle barbecue sauce and American cheese 8. Allegiant Stadium
Home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is ready for the NFL season in the fall to begin to give fans a first-time experience of rooting for their team in the new stadium. The fans are more than ready to show their support. In fact, a new Raiders-themed tavern
opened up down the road in Henderson at M Resort
.
But while football is the first thing that may come to mind when we see Allegiant Stadium, it isn’t the first event that will take place there.
Originally scheduled for February, the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will hit Allegiant Stadium on 10 July and it sold out the more than 65,000 tickets in just over an hour.
If sports are more your scene than a country music festival, then sit tight until 1 August when the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final for soccer will be at Allegiant Stadium. It still needs to be determined who will make it to the finals for this matchup.7. Las Vegas Convention Center
The World of Concrete Trade Show is right around the corner and will take place from 8-10 June, marking the first major event/trade show to take place at the newly expanded Las Vegas Convention Center and the first in Las Vegas since the pandemic.
The LVCC campus is poised to welcome business travelers back with robust new offerings including the 1.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art West Hall expansion that will debut in conjunction with World of Concrete. The $989 million addition joins the existing 3.2 million square foot campus.
In addition to the expansion, in early April, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority provided a first look inside Elon Musk's innovative underground transportation system located beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center campus. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop
is operational and will be available when LVCC welcomes World of Concrete. The $52.5 million system will serve as a fun and quick way to move convention attendees throughout the more than 200-acre campus, all 40 feet beneath the ground in all-electric Tesla vehicles.6. SAHARA’s new pool
Azilo Ultra Pool will debut at SAHARA Las Vegas
this summer.
The 35,000 square-foot space will have several features, including cabanas, private pools, spas and daybeds. This area will also be able to host concerts and viewing parties for sporting events.
In addition, there will be 10,000 square-feet of LED walls wrapping around the venue in order to maintain a sense privacy for group events.5. Life is Beautiful
Last year’s event was a causality of the pandemic, but Life is Beautiful
is ready to return to Downtown Las Vegas, 17-19 September.
The 2021 festival promises to deliver more of the chart-topping acts, culinary experiences, and public art that it is known for.
Over the years, Life is Beautiful has featured top performing artists, such as Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Foo Fighters, Lionel Ritchie, Stevie Wonder, Mumford & Sons, Billie Eilish and Post Malone.
“It’s a good day when you get to announce that LIVE is back,” said Justin Weniger, Partner of Life is Beautiful. “In the darkest days of 2020 when everything else stopped, the Life is Beautiful community kept us moving forward. We're eagerly awaiting a return to the festival grounds where we will reunite our community and celebrate the role of art and music in providing us hope when we need it the most.”4. New Circa sportsbook at The Tuscany
Circa Sports – the popular Las Vegas-based sports betting venture from CEO and downtown Las Vegas casino operator Derek Stevens – continued to grow with the addition of a new satellite book at Tuscany Suites and Casino
which opened in mid-March.
“We are thrilled to open a new Circa Sports satellite book right before March Hoops begins,” said Stevens. “Our location at Tuscany enhances the convenience to fund an account with Circa Sports and reach a broader range of customers.”
Circa Sports’ Tuscany book offers three windows and two kiosks, with a design integrated into Tuscany’s Northern Italian-inspired ambiance.
This sportsbook launch comes about five months after Circa Resort & Casino
opened its doors for the first time, unveiling the sportsbook there that boasts a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen
capable of playing up to 19 games at once. 3. New roulette options at El Cortez
Back in March, El Cortez Hotel & Casino
became the first casino worldwide to offer a new platform for roulette that features state-of-the-art technology, allowing it to deliver two outcomes in a single spin and increase the possible “jackpot” payouts to 300-to-1 and 100-to-1.
The Cone provides a side bet platform for players looking to increase their potential winnings. Already launched at one table, the new side bet is planned to expand to more tables on the casino floor.
“When I first arrived in Las Vegas in 1978, Kenny Epstein graciously hired me as a blackjack dealer at the El Cortez,” said Richar Fitoussi, owner of Richer Spin. “I am really proud to have made my casino debut at the El Cortez and to now be returning with this exciting new experience. Everyone has been so enthusiastic about The Cone. If you love roulette, the El Cortez is the place to be.”2. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Located where the Hard Rock used to stand, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
officially opened to the public, welcoming invited guests, locals and visitors to the newly reimagined casino-resort on Thursday, 25 March.
The state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas, features 650 slots and over 150 table game.
The resort also includes 1,500 chambers and suites, and a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn.
The new Las Vegas resort welcomed guests to bookings with no resort fees
when it first opened as well.
“There are positive signs pointing to another great Las Vegas comeback. No city does it better than Las Vegas,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “We are so excited that we have our team members back to work and that our doors are open to welcome back locals and tourists to the city. In 1995 the Hard Rock Hotel was dubbed a Las Vegas resort for the next generation. Twenty-six years later we believe that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is the new Las Vegas resort for the next generation.” 1. Resorts World Las Vegas
Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, will officially open its doors on 24 June.
Through a historic partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas will offer 3,500 luxury guest rooms and suites from three premium Hilton brand.
The resort will feature a multiplicity of experiences in one entertainment complex, with concepts including Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub.
The casino floor at Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 117,000 square feet of gaming complete with slots, table games, a dedicated poker room, high-limit areas and a sportsbook. Guests will be able to earn points towards curated benefits when they dine, shop and play with Genting Rewards, the resort’s loyalty program.
On top of all of that, the resort will offer additional amenities including an expansive 5.5-acre pool complex, featuring seven unique pool experiences including the only infinity-edge pool on the Strip, as well as a 27,000-square-foot spa experience.